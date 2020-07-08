All apartments in Atlanta
1918 Dellwood Dr

1918 Dellwood Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Dellwood Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Collier Hills North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Apartment that feels like a home. Ideal location!! Quiet cul-de-sac, but seconds to Peachtree St. Walk out your door to BELTLINE. Easy access to all major highways, Midtown and Buckhead. Private backyard and Private side porch. Carport. Kitchen recently renovated . New modern cabinets, countertops. 3rd sunroom that could easily be used as office. Hardwoods throughout entire home. Large apartment, approximately 1450 Sq Ft. The home is a Triplex Home- 3 completely separate apartments. This apartment is located at the back of the home. Owner will allow pets (approval required first) Owner is licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Dellwood Dr have any available units?
1918 Dellwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 Dellwood Dr have?
Some of 1918 Dellwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Dellwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Dellwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Dellwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Dellwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Dellwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Dellwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1918 Dellwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Dellwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Dellwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1918 Dellwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Dellwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1918 Dellwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Dellwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Dellwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

