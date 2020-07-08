1918 Dellwood Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Apartment that feels like a home. Ideal location!! Quiet cul-de-sac, but seconds to Peachtree St. Walk out your door to BELTLINE. Easy access to all major highways, Midtown and Buckhead. Private backyard and Private side porch. Carport. Kitchen recently renovated . New modern cabinets, countertops. 3rd sunroom that could easily be used as office. Hardwoods throughout entire home. Large apartment, approximately 1450 Sq Ft. The home is a Triplex Home- 3 completely separate apartments. This apartment is located at the back of the home. Owner will allow pets (approval required first) Owner is licensed real estate agent.