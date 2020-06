191 NW Hemphill School Rd

Amenities

INTER-CITY LIVING!!! HUGE 2-STORY, 4 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS, FIREPLACE IN MASTER VAULTED-CEILING SUITE AND FIREPLACE IN SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, JACUZZI IN OVERSIZED MASTER BATH, PLUS LARGE SHOWER AND DOUBLE VANITIES. SITTING AREA, GIANT WALK-IN CLOSET, BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM - GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, OAK CABINETS WITH SLATE FLOOR, BUTLER PANTRY, STAINLESS STEEL DISHWASHER - SPACIOUS DINING ROOM WITH KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM VIEW - GUEST/STUDY ON MAIN - MASSIVE 2-CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA STORAGE, AUTOMATIC DOOR OPENER - UPSTAIRS FAMILY AREA, CARPET THROUGHOUT, ENTRY FOYER, FRONT PORCH - WALK TO SCHOOLS AND MARTA, MINUTES FROM I-20 and I-285. PET TYPE SUBJECT TO INSURANCE APPROVAL. ALARM SYSTEM. $1,650.00 PRICED FOR A QUICK RENTAL - CALL OR TEXT FOR AN APPOINTMENT. !!! OPEN HOUSE - 1:00PM - 3:00 PM - SATURDAY - JANUARY 25, 2020 !!! THANK YOU.