19 Hilliard St South East

Amenities

parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Industrial loft space with 20+ foot wood plank ceilings, spiral staircase, exposed brick, and cool urban vibe. Living space, updated kitchen and office space on main. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms, updated bathroom with rain shower, lots of storage, and walk in closet in the master. Great light throughout with beautiful skylight window, in addition to huge windows in the bedrooms. Gated parking lot and locked entrance into the condo building, and comes with two parking spaces. In the heart of dining and shopping along with fast and easy access to I-75. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! Move in ready!