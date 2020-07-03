All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 19 Hilliard St South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
19 Hilliard St South East
Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:03 PM

19 Hilliard St South East

19 Hilliard St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19 Hilliard St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Sweet Auburn

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Industrial loft space with 20+ foot wood plank ceilings, spiral staircase, exposed brick, and cool urban vibe. Living space, updated kitchen and office space on main. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms, updated bathroom with rain shower, lots of storage, and walk in closet in the master. Great light throughout with beautiful skylight window, in addition to huge windows in the bedrooms. Gated parking lot and locked entrance into the condo building, and comes with two parking spaces. In the heart of dining and shopping along with fast and easy access to I-75. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Hilliard St South East have any available units?
19 Hilliard St South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 19 Hilliard St South East currently offering any rent specials?
19 Hilliard St South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Hilliard St South East pet-friendly?
No, 19 Hilliard St South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 19 Hilliard St South East offer parking?
Yes, 19 Hilliard St South East offers parking.
Does 19 Hilliard St South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Hilliard St South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Hilliard St South East have a pool?
No, 19 Hilliard St South East does not have a pool.
Does 19 Hilliard St South East have accessible units?
No, 19 Hilliard St South East does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Hilliard St South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Hilliard St South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Hilliard St South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Hilliard St South East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus