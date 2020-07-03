All apartments in Atlanta
1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd

1880 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1880 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home for rent. 4 BR & 3BA, finished basement w In-Law apartment suite, 2nd kitchen, bedroom & bath. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, Granite counter tops, backslash and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen Bar open to Family Rm. Updated BA. New carpet. Deck overlooking private fenced backyard. Conveniently located to HWY, stores & restaurants. Property being sold in AS-IS condition. Location is less then 10 mins from downtown Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Coca Cola & GA Aquarium. Close to 3 Marta Train stops. Coming Soon Bellwood Quarry Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd have any available units?
1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd have?
Some of 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd offers parking.
Does 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd have a pool?
No, 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 NW Joseph E Boone Blvd has units with dishwashers.

