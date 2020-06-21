1857 La Dawn Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Westside is the best side for intown modern living. Be the first to reside in this luxury rental offering 3 BR-3 BA/ w/ flex room on the terrace level. Stunning interiors with hardwood floors, trendy white cabinetry & large entertainment granite kitchen island. Guest bedroom on the main level. Outdoor features include a lovely patio & spacious deck off the main level. If you are looking for a live, work, play space then this is the home for you! Just minutes to Midtown, Downtown, Smyrna, SunTrust Park, I-75 and I-285. Washer/Dryer included.