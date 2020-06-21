All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1857 La Dawn Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1857 La Dawn Ln
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:10 AM

1857 La Dawn Ln

1857 La Dawn Lane Northwest · (404) 903-9274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Bolton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1857 La Dawn Lane Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Westside is the best side for intown modern living. Be the first to reside in this luxury rental offering 3 BR-3 BA/ w/ flex room on the terrace level. Stunning interiors with hardwood floors, trendy white cabinetry & large entertainment granite kitchen island. Guest bedroom on the main level. Outdoor features include a lovely patio & spacious deck off the main level. If you are looking for a live, work, play space then this is the home for you! Just minutes to Midtown, Downtown, Smyrna, SunTrust Park, I-75 and I-285. Washer/Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1857 La Dawn Ln have any available units?
1857 La Dawn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1857 La Dawn Ln have?
Some of 1857 La Dawn Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1857 La Dawn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1857 La Dawn Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1857 La Dawn Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1857 La Dawn Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1857 La Dawn Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1857 La Dawn Ln does offer parking.
Does 1857 La Dawn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1857 La Dawn Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1857 La Dawn Ln have a pool?
No, 1857 La Dawn Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1857 La Dawn Ln have accessible units?
No, 1857 La Dawn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1857 La Dawn Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1857 La Dawn Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1857 La Dawn Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity