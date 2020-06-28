All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1850 Lakewood Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1850 Lakewood Ave SE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:02 PM

1850 Lakewood Ave SE

1850 Lakewood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1850 Lakewood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located 3/1 craftsman in Historic Lakewood Heights is perfect for any home renter. Located minutes from downtown, airport, interstate and public transportation, this home features original hardwood floors and a working fireplace. The large second level can be used as a bedroom, family room, office - or a combination of all these. The large back patio overlooks the covered and uncovered outdoor entertainment areas and ample off-street parking. Pets are welcome. LAWNCARE included. No Housing Vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Lakewood Ave SE have any available units?
1850 Lakewood Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 Lakewood Ave SE have?
Some of 1850 Lakewood Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 Lakewood Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Lakewood Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Lakewood Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 Lakewood Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1850 Lakewood Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1850 Lakewood Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1850 Lakewood Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Lakewood Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Lakewood Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1850 Lakewood Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Lakewood Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1850 Lakewood Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Lakewood Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 Lakewood Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus