185 Wellington Street SW

parking stainless steel hot tub fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

An Opportunity to live in a Sophisticated Luxury Vintage 1920s Craftsman with a captivating charm. Two block from Mozely Park and near the Beltline! Spacious formal living room and dining framed by 2 original fireplaces with glass entertainment bar. Fireside master suite with opulent spa bath. Gourmet kitchen with freestanding hood and stainless appliances captures its modern day glamour. French doors open to an enchanting fenced backyard perfect for entertaining.