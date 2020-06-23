185 Wellington Street SW

185 Wellington Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314 Mozley Park
An Opportunity to live in a Sophisticated Luxury Vintage 1920s Craftsman with a captivating charm. Two block from Mozely Park and near the Beltline! Spacious formal living room and dining framed by 2 original fireplaces with glass entertainment bar. Fireside master suite with opulent spa bath. Gourmet kitchen with freestanding hood and stainless appliances captures its modern day glamour. French doors open to an enchanting fenced backyard perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
