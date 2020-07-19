1840 Dekalb Avenue NE

Amenities

This new 3 story modern contemporary TH in Lake Claire with picturesque skyline view overlooks historic Pullman yard. Relaxing, spacious open floor plan soaked in loads of natural light. Mid-century modern finishes & fixtures with quartz tops throughout. Custom chef's kitchen has all SS appliances. Features large, luxurious bedrooms & the master suite has a truly phenomenal private balcony. Nestled between trendy Edgewood & popular Inman Park both are replete with shopping, dining, and entertainment. Check out abovethelineproperties . com for more info on this property.