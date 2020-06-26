184 Triumph Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Buckhead’s Best Kept Secret! Cross Creek is a gated community with 24/7 gate attendant with amenities that include 18 hole par-3 golf course, 3 pools, 4 tennis courts, gym and café/bar. This gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom unit has recently been renovated and features hardwoods, all new designer paint and carpet, quartz kitchen countertops, custom sunroom that can be used as bonus room and new Master Bathroom with custom shower. All bedrooms offer generous closet space! Great location, minutes to expressways, downtown/midtown, Bobby Jones/Bitsy Grant, Beltline. Home!