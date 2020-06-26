All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:23 AM

184 Triumph Drive NW

184 Triumph Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

184 Triumph Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Buckhead’s Best Kept Secret! Cross Creek is a gated community with 24/7 gate attendant with amenities that include 18 hole par-3 golf course, 3 pools, 4 tennis courts, gym and café/bar. This gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom unit has recently been renovated and features hardwoods, all new designer paint and carpet, quartz kitchen countertops, custom sunroom that can be used as bonus room and new Master Bathroom with custom shower. All bedrooms offer generous closet space! Great location, minutes to expressways, downtown/midtown, Bobby Jones/Bitsy Grant, Beltline. Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Triumph Drive NW have any available units?
184 Triumph Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 Triumph Drive NW have?
Some of 184 Triumph Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Triumph Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
184 Triumph Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Triumph Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 184 Triumph Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 184 Triumph Drive NW offer parking?
No, 184 Triumph Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 184 Triumph Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 Triumph Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Triumph Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 184 Triumph Drive NW has a pool.
Does 184 Triumph Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 184 Triumph Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Triumph Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 Triumph Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
