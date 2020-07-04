All apartments in Atlanta
184 Chappell Road Northwest

184 Chappell Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

184 Chappell Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in Historic Hunter Hills you will find this 4 bedroom, 3 bath single-family home. Hardwood floors throughout main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen and separate laundry room. Balcony off master bedroom suite provides a lovely place to relax. Large front yard and off street parking available. Plenty of storage. Right downtown with easy access to Mercedes-Benz stadium, freeways, airport and Atlanta's favorite places. A MUST SEE!!

**ARG PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT MARKET ON CRAIGSLIST**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Chappell Road Northwest have any available units?
184 Chappell Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 Chappell Road Northwest have?
Some of 184 Chappell Road Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Chappell Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
184 Chappell Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Chappell Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 184 Chappell Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 184 Chappell Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 184 Chappell Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 184 Chappell Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 Chappell Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Chappell Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 184 Chappell Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 184 Chappell Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 184 Chappell Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Chappell Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Chappell Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

