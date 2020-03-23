1835 Indiana Avenue

Amenities
Step into the lap of modern luxury in this gorgeous home that has all the amenities and conveniences you need for your lifestyle. A SONOS system provides vibes throughout, while SP touches, heated bathroom floors give a taste of luxury. Relax on rooftop terrace, unwind on the wrap around 2nd floor patio, recline on the deck in backyard steps away from parks entertainment dining & MARTA located on a generous corner lot at the cross! Abovethelineproperties . com and Listing ID 6127457 for more info. All inclusive of furnishings, utilities, and wifi for $12,000/month.