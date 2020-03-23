All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1835 Indiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1835 Indiana Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

1835 Indiana Avenue

1835 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1835 Indiana Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Step into the lap of modern luxury in this gorgeous home that has all the amenities and conveniences you need for your lifestyle. A SONOS system provides vibes throughout, while SP touches, heated bathroom floors give a taste of luxury. Relax on rooftop terrace, unwind on the wrap around 2nd floor patio, recline on the deck in backyard steps away from parks entertainment dining & MARTA located on a generous corner lot at the cross! Abovethelineproperties . com and Listing ID 6127457 for more info. All inclusive of furnishings, utilities, and wifi for $12,000/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
1835 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 1835 Indiana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1835 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 1835 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1835 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1835 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus