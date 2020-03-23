1835 Indiana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Step into the lap of modern luxury in this gorgeous home that has all the amenities and conveniences you need for your lifestyle. A SONOS system provides vibes throughout, while SP touches, heated bathroom floors give a taste of luxury. Relax on rooftop terrace, unwind on the wrap around 2nd floor patio, recline on the deck in backyard steps away from parks entertainment dining & MARTA located on a generous corner lot at the cross! Abovethelineproperties . com and Listing ID 6127457 for more info. All inclusive of furnishings, utilities, and wifi for $12,000/month.