Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11

1822 N Rock Springs Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

1822 N Rock Springs Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Available April 1st.

Welcome home to your two-bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Intown Atlanta! This ground floor brick home boasts hardwood floors and abundant natural light! The newer kitchen gleams with stainless steel stove and dishwasher! Spectacular spa-like bathroom showcases Modern tile, large shower, and dual vanities with Antique Brass finish.

Washer Dryer Hook up
Incredible Garden Landscaping!
You can't beat this in town location in Morningside, minutes to Piedmont Park, Buckhead, and major highways!

1300 is the discounted rent from 1350 for paying online by the first of each month. $45 online application per adult at northpointam.com Some dogs under 10lbs considered with 30 per month pet rent. 299 account set up fee. 15 per month admin fee.

6787933948

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 have any available units?
1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 have?
Some of 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 currently offering any rent specials?
1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 is pet friendly.
Does 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 offer parking?
No, 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 does not offer parking.
Does 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 have a pool?
No, 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 does not have a pool.
Does 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 have accessible units?
No, 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11 has units with dishwashers.

