1822 N Rocksprings Rd #11

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Available April 1st.



Welcome home to your two-bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Intown Atlanta! This ground floor brick home boasts hardwood floors and abundant natural light! The newer kitchen gleams with stainless steel stove and dishwasher! Spectacular spa-like bathroom showcases Modern tile, large shower, and dual vanities with Antique Brass finish.



Washer Dryer Hook up

Incredible Garden Landscaping!

You can't beat this in town location in Morningside, minutes to Piedmont Park, Buckhead, and major highways!



1300 is the discounted rent from 1350 for paying online by the first of each month. $45 online application per adult at northpointam.com Some dogs under 10lbs considered with 30 per month pet rent. 299 account set up fee. 15 per month admin fee.



6787933948