1820 Peachtree Street NW

Amenities

Impressive well-appointed corner unit faces west for stunning sunset views thru floor-to-ceiling windows with electric shades. Open floor plan, kitchen has a large island and all Viking appliances with gas cooking. Bedrooms feature custom closets. Den/office could be a 3rd bedroom; it features built-in Murphy Beds, closet and a private bathroom. Unit has a separate foyer entry. Enjoy three restaurants in the building and other amenities including two guest suites, Jr. Olympic pool, billiard room, clubhouse and gym. Walk to Ardmore Park with 1 mile of Beltline.