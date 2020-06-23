All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1820 Peachtree Street NW

1820 West Peachtree Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1820 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
guest suite
Impressive well-appointed corner unit faces west for stunning sunset views thru floor-to-ceiling windows with electric shades. Open floor plan, kitchen has a large island and all Viking appliances with gas cooking. Bedrooms feature custom closets. Den/office could be a 3rd bedroom; it features built-in Murphy Beds, closet and a private bathroom. Unit has a separate foyer entry. Enjoy three restaurants in the building and other amenities including two guest suites, Jr. Olympic pool, billiard room, clubhouse and gym. Walk to Ardmore Park with 1 mile of Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW have any available units?
1820 Peachtree Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Peachtree Street NW have?
Some of 1820 Peachtree Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Peachtree Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Peachtree Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Peachtree Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Peachtree Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW offer parking?
No, 1820 Peachtree Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 Peachtree Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 1820 Peachtree Street NW has a pool.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1820 Peachtree Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Peachtree Street NW has units with dishwashers.
