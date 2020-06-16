All apartments in Atlanta
18 Leathers Circle NW
18 Leathers Circle NW

18 Leathers Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

18 Leathers Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
West Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/971b55f023 ----
Welcome to the charming West Lake Atlanta community. Conveniently located near all your historic colleges, Spelman, Clark Atlanta and Georgia Tech! This home boasts hardwood flooring throughout, SS appliances, spacious rooms and updated bathroom. Way too many features to list! Will not last long! MUST SEE!!

THIS HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!

**Please text Stephanie at: 770-431-4633 to schedule a viewing

**DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING YOUR VIEWING APPOINTMENT AT: 770-431-4633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Leathers Circle NW have any available units?
18 Leathers Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Leathers Circle NW have?
Some of 18 Leathers Circle NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Leathers Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
18 Leathers Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Leathers Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 18 Leathers Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 18 Leathers Circle NW offer parking?
No, 18 Leathers Circle NW does not offer parking.
Does 18 Leathers Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Leathers Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Leathers Circle NW have a pool?
No, 18 Leathers Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 18 Leathers Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 18 Leathers Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Leathers Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Leathers Circle NW does not have units with dishwashers.

