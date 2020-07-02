All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM

1791 S. Gordon Street SW

1791 South Gordon Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1791 South Gordon Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westwood Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf0e856063 ---- This delightful white brick home has been renovated to perfection. A high level of style is woven into every detail including intricate molding, beautiful hardwoods & a neutral palette. Open living room with tons of natural light. Entertainers kitchen boasts custom cabinets, recessed lighting & a suite of stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with en-suite. Stunning sliding door opens to spa like master bath with modern double vanity, over sized shower & classic tile. Additional bathroom is carefully curated with use of natural wood & stone elements. New roof & systems. Moments away from the Beltline! Priced right for an immediate move in! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM *PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1791 S. Gordon Street SW have any available units?
1791 S. Gordon Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1791 S. Gordon Street SW have?
Some of 1791 S. Gordon Street SW's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1791 S. Gordon Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
1791 S. Gordon Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1791 S. Gordon Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 1791 S. Gordon Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1791 S. Gordon Street SW offer parking?
No, 1791 S. Gordon Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 1791 S. Gordon Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1791 S. Gordon Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1791 S. Gordon Street SW have a pool?
No, 1791 S. Gordon Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 1791 S. Gordon Street SW have accessible units?
No, 1791 S. Gordon Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1791 S. Gordon Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1791 S. Gordon Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.

