Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Looking for low maintenance living? This home has very low maintenance and is brand new construction with 4 fabulous bedrooms. This home has incredible attention to detail and designer finishes. Wonderful location downtown, close to restaurants, Zoo Atlanta, and The Beltline. With 3 porches, 10' foot ceilings, and gorgeous granite, this is Intown living at its best!