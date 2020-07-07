176 Savannah Street SE

Amenities

For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6645634 to view more pictures of this property. Farm-house style 2 bed/2 bath bungalow in the heart of Cabbagetown with a welcoming rocking-chair front porch. This charming home features beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and an open concept living area. Kitchen with stone countertops, stainless appliances, and large breakfast bar. Upstairs master suite features a Juliette balcony and walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanity and tub. Oversized secondary bedroom on main level. Large rear deck overlooks private and fenced backyard and patio. Many upgrades throughout home, must see! Great location!