1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Move in ready home in highly sought after West Highlands, fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level. Three bed rooms 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with hook up for electric car! Open concept floor plan has kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and views to the family room with deck off the back. Oversized master suite with separate garden tub and shower, also has a walk in closet. Unfinished basement. Very convenient to I285, Midtown, downtown, and Buckhead.