Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW

1751 Hollingsworth Blvd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1751 Hollingsworth Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
West Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready home in highly sought after West Highlands, fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level. Three bed rooms 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with hook up for electric car! Open concept floor plan has kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and views to the family room with deck off the back. Oversized master suite with separate garden tub and shower, also has a walk in closet. Unfinished basement. Very convenient to I285, Midtown, downtown, and Buckhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW have any available units?
1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW have?
Some of 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW currently offering any rent specials?
1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW pet-friendly?
No, 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW offer parking?
Yes, 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW offers parking.
Does 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW have a pool?
No, 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW does not have a pool.
Does 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW have accessible units?
No, 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 Hollingsworth Boulevard NW has units with dishwashers.
