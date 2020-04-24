All apartments in Atlanta
1746 Emerald Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1746 Emerald Ave

1746 Emerald Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1746 Emerald Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3br/2ba Newly Renovated Gem in the Heart of Atlanta!!! Ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in!!!! NO APPLICATION FEE!!! Call Today!!! - ***IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN****SPACIOUS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!!!****NO APPLICATION FEE!!!!****In the HEART of Atlanta!!! Very lovely Home TOTAL RENOVATION....Must see to appreciate!!!****

Welcome home to your 3br/2ba with a Bonus Room, large living room and a beautiful fireplace, dining room with a view to the kitchen and a very inviting and open kitchen. The bedrooms are a nice size and the bathrooms have brand new custom cabinets, tiled showers and granite counter tops. The home has beautiful wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops along with other upgrades and features. This home also has a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that you are home!!! Very close to schools, downtown Atlanta, grocery shopping, MARTA bus line, the Airport and major highways.

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****

(RLNE5284783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Emerald Ave have any available units?
1746 Emerald Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 Emerald Ave have?
Some of 1746 Emerald Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Emerald Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Emerald Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Emerald Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1746 Emerald Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1746 Emerald Ave offer parking?
No, 1746 Emerald Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1746 Emerald Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 Emerald Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Emerald Ave have a pool?
No, 1746 Emerald Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Emerald Ave have accessible units?
No, 1746 Emerald Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Emerald Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 Emerald Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

