1746 Emerald Ave

3br/2ba Newly Renovated Gem in the Heart of Atlanta!!! Ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in!!!! NO APPLICATION FEE!!! Call Today!!! - ***IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN****SPACIOUS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!!!****NO APPLICATION FEE!!!!****In the HEART of Atlanta!!! Very lovely Home TOTAL RENOVATION....Must see to appreciate!!!****



Welcome home to your 3br/2ba with a Bonus Room, large living room and a beautiful fireplace, dining room with a view to the kitchen and a very inviting and open kitchen. The bedrooms are a nice size and the bathrooms have brand new custom cabinets, tiled showers and granite counter tops. The home has beautiful wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops along with other upgrades and features. This home also has a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that you are home!!! Very close to schools, downtown Atlanta, grocery shopping, MARTA bus line, the Airport and major highways.



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****



