Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:25 AM

1731 Valley Ridge Drive SW

1731 Valley Ridge Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1731 Valley Ridge Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Heritage Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come see this lovely ranch home located in Dixie Pines subdivision, recently renovated, appliances, Hardwood Floors, Family room, laundry room, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, other Features include Living Room, Cozy Kitchen, Comfortable Master, and Secondary Bedrooms, Spacious Private Backyard, Screened in Porch, upgrades Throughout and more. Sought after School District, located near Cascade. On the bus line minutes from I-285 Application fee is $50 per adult. Hurry this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

