1731 Valley Ridge Drive SW

Amenities
Come see this lovely ranch home located in Dixie Pines subdivision, recently renovated, appliances, Hardwood Floors, Family room, laundry room, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, other Features include Living Room, Cozy Kitchen, Comfortable Master, and Secondary Bedrooms, Spacious Private Backyard, Screened in Porch, upgrades Throughout and more. Sought after School District, located near Cascade. On the bus line minutes from I-285 Application fee is $50 per adult. Hurry this one will not last!