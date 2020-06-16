All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1700 Braebrun Dr. SE

1700 Braeburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Braeburn Drive, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
~Charming Renovated 2/1 in East Atlanta!~ - Don't miss this incredible home in East Atlanta! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a spiral staircase leading to an adorable loft. Hardwood floors throughout. Recently renovated kitchen, high ceilings in the large main living area, bright sunroom, great front porch, large private deck and large back yard. Location is important this home is minutes from East Atlanta Village, Edgewood Shopping Center, Little Five Points, Hwy 20 and Hwy 85. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

(RLNE4497110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

