170 Mathewson Place Southwest

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***RECEIVE $250 GIFT CARD IF MOVE IN BY NOVEMBER 30; ALSO SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952



Cute Frame 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Frame Home Cedar Accents. While Away The Hours On Your Rocking Chair Front Porch. Close To Part Of The Beltline And Many Other Places. Living Room With Decorative Fireplace; Hardwood Floors Throughout; Dining Room; Ceiling Fans; Eat-in Kitchen; Carpeted Master Bedroom; And Crown Molding. Hurry This Home Will Not Last. This Home Is Not Section 8.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. County: Fulton;

Subdivision: Jamerson Forest;

Sq. Footage: 1484;

Year Built: 1930;

Beds 3/ Baths: 2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: F L Stanton;

Middle School:Harper Archer;

High School: Douglass;

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1940



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1159

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.