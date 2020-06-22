All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

170 Mathewson Place Southwest

170 Mathewson Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

170 Mathewson Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
accepts section 8
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***RECEIVE $250 GIFT CARD IF MOVE IN BY NOVEMBER 30; ALSO SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

Cute Frame 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Frame Home Cedar Accents. While Away The Hours On Your Rocking Chair Front Porch. Close To Part Of The Beltline And Many Other Places. Living Room With Decorative Fireplace; Hardwood Floors Throughout; Dining Room; Ceiling Fans; Eat-in Kitchen; Carpeted Master Bedroom; And Crown Molding. Hurry This Home Will Not Last. This Home Is Not Section 8.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. County: Fulton;
Subdivision: Jamerson Forest;
Sq. Footage: 1484;
Year Built: 1930;
Beds 3/ Baths: 2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: F L Stanton;
Middle School:Harper Archer;
High School: Douglass;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1940

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1159
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Mathewson Place Southwest have any available units?
170 Mathewson Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Mathewson Place Southwest have?
Some of 170 Mathewson Place Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Mathewson Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
170 Mathewson Place Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Mathewson Place Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 170 Mathewson Place Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 170 Mathewson Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 170 Mathewson Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 170 Mathewson Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Mathewson Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Mathewson Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 170 Mathewson Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 170 Mathewson Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 170 Mathewson Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Mathewson Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Mathewson Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
