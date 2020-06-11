All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
1690 Carr Circle # 54
1690 Carr Circle # 54

1690 Carr Circle NW · No Longer Available
Location

1690 Carr Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming craftsman-style home in this popular West Midtown community. Brand new interior and exterior paint. HVAC is one year old. Beautiful and updated hardwood floors upstairs and down. Natural light in the kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious breakfast nook. Large master with oversized closet. Beautiful outdoor spaces with huge back deck, charming front porch, and fenced backyard. Spacious two-car garage. Oversized storage room in the basement. Pets welcome. Enjoy the community parks, playground, pool, gym, & social activities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 Carr Circle # 54 have any available units?
1690 Carr Circle # 54 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1690 Carr Circle # 54 have?
Some of 1690 Carr Circle # 54's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 Carr Circle # 54 currently offering any rent specials?
1690 Carr Circle # 54 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 Carr Circle # 54 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1690 Carr Circle # 54 is pet friendly.
Does 1690 Carr Circle # 54 offer parking?
Yes, 1690 Carr Circle # 54 offers parking.
Does 1690 Carr Circle # 54 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 Carr Circle # 54 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 Carr Circle # 54 have a pool?
Yes, 1690 Carr Circle # 54 has a pool.
Does 1690 Carr Circle # 54 have accessible units?
No, 1690 Carr Circle # 54 does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 Carr Circle # 54 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1690 Carr Circle # 54 has units with dishwashers.

