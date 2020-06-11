1690 Carr Circle # 54

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage

Charming craftsman-style home in this popular West Midtown community. Brand new interior and exterior paint. HVAC is one year old. Beautiful and updated hardwood floors upstairs and down. Natural light in the kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious breakfast nook. Large master with oversized closet. Beautiful outdoor spaces with huge back deck, charming front porch, and fenced backyard. Spacious two-car garage. Oversized storage room in the basement. Pets welcome. Enjoy the community parks, playground, pool, gym, & social activities!