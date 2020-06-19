1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE

Amenities
This grand-scale home has wide-open living/entertaining spaces inside and out as well as extremely generous bedrooms and baths.
Across the street from Coan Park. One block to Kirkwood Park and 1/2 mile to the shops and restaurants of the Kirkwood commercial district
Large front porch. Foyer with original fireplace opens to a spacious living/great room. Dining room has period, built-in corner cupboard. The kitchen overlooks both the dining room and the large back deck. The roughed-in basement has excellent storage.
Huge back yard with horse shoe court.