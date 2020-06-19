All apartments in Atlanta
1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE

1680 Hosea L Williams Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1680 Hosea L Williams Drive, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This grand-scale home has wide-open living/entertaining spaces inside and out as well as extremely generous bedrooms and baths.
Across the street from Coan Park. One block to Kirkwood Park and 1/2 mile to the shops and restaurants of the Kirkwood commercial district
Large front porch. Foyer with original fireplace opens to a spacious living/great room. Dining room has period, built-in corner cupboard. The kitchen overlooks both the dining room and the large back deck. The roughed-in basement has excellent storage.
Huge back yard with horse shoe court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE have any available units?
1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE have?
Some of 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1680 Hosea L Williams Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
