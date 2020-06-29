Rent Calculator
168 Howard Street Northwest
168 Howard Street Northwest
Location
168 Howard Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Penelope
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 168 Howard Street Northwest have any available units?
168 Howard Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 168 Howard Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
168 Howard Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Howard Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 Howard Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 168 Howard Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 168 Howard Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 168 Howard Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Howard Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Howard Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 168 Howard Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 168 Howard Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 168 Howard Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Howard Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Howard Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Howard Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Howard Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
