1670 Melrose Drive SW

This fabulous corner lot, 4-sided brick bungalow is for rent in historic Sylvan Hills. Features include 3-bedrooms, 1.5 baths, hardwood flooring throughout, newly installed double paned windows allowing for gorgeous natural light appeal, upgraded light fixtures, a customized privacy fence and so much more! Minutes away from Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Downtown and Midtown, this humble abodes location is ideal! No housing vouchers for this property. Min. 600+ credit score and great rental history. Security deposit is first months rent.