/
Atlanta, GA
/
1670 Melrose Drive SW
Last updated December 11 2019 at 12:02 PM

1670 Melrose Drive SW

1670 Melrose Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1670 Melrose Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This fabulous corner lot, 4-sided brick bungalow is for rent in historic Sylvan Hills. Features include 3-bedrooms, 1.5 baths, hardwood flooring throughout, newly installed double paned windows allowing for gorgeous natural light appeal, upgraded light fixtures, a customized privacy fence and so much more! Minutes away from Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Downtown and Midtown, this humble abodes location is ideal! No housing vouchers for this property. Min. 600+ credit score and great rental history. Security deposit is first months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 Melrose Drive SW have any available units?
1670 Melrose Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1670 Melrose Drive SW have?
Some of 1670 Melrose Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 Melrose Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1670 Melrose Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 Melrose Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1670 Melrose Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1670 Melrose Drive SW offer parking?
No, 1670 Melrose Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 1670 Melrose Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1670 Melrose Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 Melrose Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1670 Melrose Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1670 Melrose Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1670 Melrose Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 Melrose Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1670 Melrose Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

