1669 Browning St. SW
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

1669 Browning St. SW

1669 Browning Street Southwest · (770) 733-1756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1669 Browning Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1669 Browning St. SW · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Atlanta! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1470475

This property is located right next to Mozley Park and within walking distance to MARTA! Newly renovated home! Enjoy the open floor plan with brand new flooring. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. The master suite features a new bathroom with a large tile shower and twin vanities.

This property is NOT accepting the Section 8 housing voucher

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1669 Browning is currently being rented for $1550/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE4852659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1669 Browning St. SW have any available units?
1669 Browning St. SW has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1669 Browning St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
1669 Browning St. SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1669 Browning St. SW pet-friendly?
No, 1669 Browning St. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1669 Browning St. SW offer parking?
No, 1669 Browning St. SW does not offer parking.
Does 1669 Browning St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1669 Browning St. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1669 Browning St. SW have a pool?
No, 1669 Browning St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 1669 Browning St. SW have accessible units?
No, 1669 Browning St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1669 Browning St. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1669 Browning St. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1669 Browning St. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1669 Browning St. SW does not have units with air conditioning.
