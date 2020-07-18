165 Mayson Avenue NE

Amenities

Brand New Built and Fully Furnished townhome in Edgewood! Featuring 3 bedroomsw, 3 full bathrooms and a half bath. Design is sleek and modern with stunning interior finishes and stylish/comfortable furniture. Conveniently located in Edgewood near the new Edgewood/Candler MARTA mixed-use development and close to Edgewood shopping, Inman Park, Atlanta Beltline, and Ponce City Market. Utilities, WIFI & Cable included. Available for short or long term rental! Perfect for production and corporate housing! Check out abovethelineproperties . com for more properties.