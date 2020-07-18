All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 165 Mayson Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
165 Mayson Avenue NE
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:53 PM

165 Mayson Avenue NE

165 Mayson Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

165 Mayson Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

cable included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Brand New Built and Fully Furnished townhome in Edgewood! Featuring 3 bedroomsw, 3 full bathrooms and a half bath. Design is sleek and modern with stunning interior finishes and stylish/comfortable furniture. Conveniently located in Edgewood near the new Edgewood/Candler MARTA mixed-use development and close to Edgewood shopping, Inman Park, Atlanta Beltline, and Ponce City Market. Utilities, WIFI & Cable included. Available for short or long term rental! Perfect for production and corporate housing! Check out abovethelineproperties . com for more properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Mayson Avenue NE have any available units?
165 Mayson Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 165 Mayson Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
165 Mayson Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Mayson Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 165 Mayson Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 165 Mayson Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 165 Mayson Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 165 Mayson Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Mayson Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Mayson Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 165 Mayson Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 165 Mayson Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 165 Mayson Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Mayson Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Mayson Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Mayson Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Mayson Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus