All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1640 Habershal Road North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1640 Habershal Road North West
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:57 PM

1640 Habershal Road North West

1640 Habershal Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1640 Habershal Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
West Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This West Highlands at Perry Boulevard house is spacious with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms! The master bedroom is large with sitting area, has a spacious master closet, double vanity en suite with garden tub and separate shower. One guest bedroom has it's own attached bathroom along with a large walk in closet, and the generous guest bathroom in the upstairs hallway has a double vanity. Wood floors on entire first floor and new carpet upstairs. Full laundry room upstairs includes washer and dryer. Garage beautifully situated on the back of the house giving the street a beautiful and unique appearance. Don't miss seeing this beauty! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! *Property not qualified for Housing Vouchers*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Habershal Road North West have any available units?
1640 Habershal Road North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 Habershal Road North West have?
Some of 1640 Habershal Road North West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Habershal Road North West currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Habershal Road North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Habershal Road North West pet-friendly?
No, 1640 Habershal Road North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1640 Habershal Road North West offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Habershal Road North West offers parking.
Does 1640 Habershal Road North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 Habershal Road North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Habershal Road North West have a pool?
Yes, 1640 Habershal Road North West has a pool.
Does 1640 Habershal Road North West have accessible units?
No, 1640 Habershal Road North West does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Habershal Road North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Habershal Road North West does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus