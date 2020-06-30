1640 Habershal Road North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

This West Highlands at Perry Boulevard house is spacious with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms! The master bedroom is large with sitting area, has a spacious master closet, double vanity en suite with garden tub and separate shower. One guest bedroom has it's own attached bathroom along with a large walk in closet, and the generous guest bathroom in the upstairs hallway has a double vanity. Wood floors on entire first floor and new carpet upstairs. Full laundry room upstairs includes washer and dryer. Garage beautifully situated on the back of the house giving the street a beautiful and unique appearance. Don't miss seeing this beauty! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! *Property not qualified for Housing Vouchers*