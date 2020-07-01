All apartments in Atlanta
1639 Habershal Rd NW
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:07 AM

1639 Habershal Rd NW

1639 Habershal Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1639 Habershal Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Rockdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully constructed Brock Built 4 BR 3.5 BA craftsman inspired home w rare private backyard minutes from Downtown, Midtown, Buckhead & more! Home offers peaceful front porch, open floorplan, hardwoods throughout main level. Kitchen w stainless stl appliances, granite c'tops, designer backsplash w open views to Family Rm & view to private back yard & gorgeous deck! Huge Master Ste w sitting area, designer closets, large Master BA w dbl vanity & separate tub / shower. 1 additional BA & 2 BR's upstairs in which 1 BR opens to covered porch. Finished basement w 1BR / 1BA, walk-in cedar closet, & flex garage space which can be transformed as additional entertaining area w wet bar & granite c'top! Pre-wired for tv, surround sound.Amazing home will not last long as it is located in same community as Westside Charter School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Habershal Rd NW have any available units?
1639 Habershal Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 Habershal Rd NW have?
Some of 1639 Habershal Rd NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 Habershal Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Habershal Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Habershal Rd NW pet-friendly?
No, 1639 Habershal Rd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1639 Habershal Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 1639 Habershal Rd NW offers parking.
Does 1639 Habershal Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 Habershal Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Habershal Rd NW have a pool?
No, 1639 Habershal Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 1639 Habershal Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 1639 Habershal Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Habershal Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1639 Habershal Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.

