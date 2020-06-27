All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:39 AM

1625 Orlando St SW

1625 Orlando Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Orlando Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This property is convenient to everything. Close to1-20/285 and to downtown. Is on Marta as well.

Home has been completely redone and is spectacular!! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, bedrooms are carpeted. Walk into the formal living room dining room combination. Separate family room off of the eat in kitchen. Laundry room is off of the kitchen. Private deck with lots of room in the back yard. The master bedroom features its own entrance to the outside. Two other bedrooms upstairs. Too much to list - this is a must see!!!!!!
$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Orlando St SW have any available units?
1625 Orlando St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Orlando St SW have?
Some of 1625 Orlando St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Orlando St SW currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Orlando St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Orlando St SW pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Orlando St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1625 Orlando St SW offer parking?
No, 1625 Orlando St SW does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Orlando St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 Orlando St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Orlando St SW have a pool?
No, 1625 Orlando St SW does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Orlando St SW have accessible units?
No, 1625 Orlando St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Orlando St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Orlando St SW has units with dishwashers.
