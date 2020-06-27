1625 Orlando St SW

Amenities
This property is convenient to everything. Close to1-20/285 and to downtown. Is on Marta as well.
Home has been completely redone and is spectacular!! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, bedrooms are carpeted. Walk into the formal living room dining room combination. Separate family room off of the eat in kitchen. Laundry room is off of the kitchen. Private deck with lots of room in the back yard. The master bedroom features its own entrance to the outside. Two other bedrooms upstairs. Too much to list - this is a must see!!!!!!
$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee
