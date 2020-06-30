All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1625 Cecile Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1625 Cecile Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

1625 Cecile Ave

1625 Cecile Avenue Southeast · (404) 590-4408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
East Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1625 Cecile Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated East Atlanta Bungalow! Curb Appeal and Convenience meet at this bright and airy home. Gorgeous Bamboo Flooring welcomes you into a sun-soaked Family Room with high ceilings. Make meals and memories in the Open, Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. The Spacious Master Suite is the perfect place to relax and unwind with a convenient Ensuite Bathroom. Enjoy large secondary bedrooms and a Recently Renovated second Bathroom. Entertain with ease on the Expansive Rear Deck overlooking a Fenced Backyard. There's even a beautiful Plum Tree in the center of the front yard! Situated on a quiet street with friendly neighbors and only a short stroll to the Shops, Bars, and Restaurants of East Atlanta Village! Minutes from Brownwood Park with Easy I-20 Access to all of Intown Atlanta. Dog-friendly home is available for lease starting 8/1 for a 12-month lease with a longer lease option available. Refundable $2000 deposit & $300 per pet deposit required to book. Maximum of 2 pets and no cats allowed. Tenant responsible for utilities, pest control, lawn maintenance, and security. Renters insurance required. Additional storage in attic and crawl space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Cecile Ave have any available units?
1625 Cecile Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Cecile Ave have?
Some of 1625 Cecile Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Cecile Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Cecile Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Cecile Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Cecile Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Cecile Ave offer parking?
No, 1625 Cecile Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Cecile Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Cecile Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Cecile Ave have a pool?
No, 1625 Cecile Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Cecile Ave have accessible units?
No, 1625 Cecile Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Cecile Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Cecile Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1625 Cecile Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity