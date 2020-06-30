1625 Cecile Ave

Amenities
Beautifully Updated East Atlanta Bungalow! Curb Appeal and Convenience meet at this bright and airy home. Gorgeous Bamboo Flooring welcomes you into a sun-soaked Family Room with high ceilings. Make meals and memories in the Open, Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. The Spacious Master Suite is the perfect place to relax and unwind with a convenient Ensuite Bathroom. Enjoy large secondary bedrooms and a Recently Renovated second Bathroom. Entertain with ease on the Expansive Rear Deck overlooking a Fenced Backyard. There's even a beautiful Plum Tree in the center of the front yard! Situated on a quiet street with friendly neighbors and only a short stroll to the Shops, Bars, and Restaurants of East Atlanta Village! Minutes from Brownwood Park with Easy I-20 Access to all of Intown Atlanta. Dog-friendly home is available for lease starting 8/1 for a 12-month lease with a longer lease option available. Refundable $2000 deposit & $300 per pet deposit required to book. Maximum of 2 pets and no cats allowed. Tenant responsible for utilities, pest control, lawn maintenance, and security. Renters insurance required. Additional storage in attic and crawl space.