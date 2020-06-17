1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful townhome in convenient and tranquil location. Close proximity to Georgia Tech (I got to campus in 7 minutes), Atlantic Station, Midtown and Buckhead.

High Ceilings throughout - 2 large bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. The townhome is gas and electric and is wired for DirectTV satellite. Loft space provides an area for an office, with built in bookcases. This property is a must see!



Owner pays trash and water. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Small pets considered with additional non-refundable pet deposit.