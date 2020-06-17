All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605

1607 Defoors Walk Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Underwood Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1607 Defoors Walk Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Underwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful townhome in convenient and tranquil location. Close proximity to Georgia Tech (I got to campus in 7 minutes), Atlantic Station, Midtown and Buckhead.
High Ceilings throughout - 2 large bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. The townhome is gas and electric and is wired for DirectTV satellite. Loft space provides an area for an office, with built in bookcases. This property is a must see!

Owner pays trash and water. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Small pets considered with additional non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 have any available units?
1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 have?
Some of 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 offers parking.
Does 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 have a pool?
No, 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 have accessible units?
No, 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Defoors Walk NW # 1605 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus