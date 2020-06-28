Rent Calculator
1591 Ezra Church Drive NW
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM

1591 Ezra Church Drive NW
1591 Ezra Church Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available




Location
1591 Ezra Church Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
West Lake
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great, affordable rental on the Westside and be near all the Beltline, Grove Park, and the Westside Park (Quarry). Good roommate floorplan and nice size back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW have any available units?
1591 Ezra Church Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW have?
Some of 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1591 Ezra Church Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW offers parking.
Does 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1591 Ezra Church Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
