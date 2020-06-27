All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1588 New Street

1588 New Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1588 New Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Edgewood Community Available for Move In!! - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home in Edgewood. Home features open floor plan, large master suite with washer and dryer included. Applicants must make at least 3X the rent and have a credit score of 600 or better. $60 application fee per adult, credit, criminal, eviction, employment and rental history checked. No Judgments, bankruptcy's or evictions. Reservation fee of $1950 within 24 hours upon approval, which will turn into security deposit at move-in. $200 non-refundable administrative fee due at move-in.

(RLNE2409961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 New Street have any available units?
1588 New Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1588 New Street currently offering any rent specials?
1588 New Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 New Street pet-friendly?
No, 1588 New Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1588 New Street offer parking?
No, 1588 New Street does not offer parking.
Does 1588 New Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1588 New Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 New Street have a pool?
No, 1588 New Street does not have a pool.
Does 1588 New Street have accessible units?
No, 1588 New Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 New Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1588 New Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1588 New Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1588 New Street does not have units with air conditioning.
