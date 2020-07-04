All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

1581 SW Willowbrook Dr

1581 Willowbrook Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

1581 Willowbrook Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
A MUST SEE! Charming ranch home conveniently located in the up and coming Westside Beltline corridor. This 3bd/1bth home has been completely renovated and features open floor plan. Updated kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast area. Beautiful hardwood floors and insulated windows throughout. Spacious private backyard, perfect for the spring and summer. Easy Interstate Access, minutes from Airport, and Seconds from downtown, this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr have any available units?
1581 SW Willowbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr have?
Some of 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1581 SW Willowbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr offer parking?
No, 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1581 SW Willowbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

