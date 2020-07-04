1581 SW Willowbrook Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A MUST SEE! Charming ranch home conveniently located in the up and coming Westside Beltline corridor. This 3bd/1bth home has been completely renovated and features open floor plan. Updated kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast area. Beautiful hardwood floors and insulated windows throughout. Spacious private backyard, perfect for the spring and summer. Easy Interstate Access, minutes from Airport, and Seconds from downtown, this home has it all!