Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

1580 Lakewood Ave SE

1580 Lakewood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1580 Lakewood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1580 Lakewood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30315

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1

This well kept home is a block from the famed Ron Clark Academy and has a screened-in front porch, hardwood flooring throughout, a large living room and a roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinets. The separate dining room opens to the laundry and storage rooms. One of the two large bedrooms has built in cabinetry and a window seat. The huge backyard is perfect for long summer evenings. Great location just minutes from downtown Atlanta via back roads!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Fulton County
Gas: Gas South, Scana
Electric: GA Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1580 Lakewood Ave SE have any available units?
1580 Lakewood Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1580 Lakewood Ave SE have?
Some of 1580 Lakewood Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1580 Lakewood Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1580 Lakewood Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1580 Lakewood Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1580 Lakewood Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1580 Lakewood Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1580 Lakewood Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1580 Lakewood Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1580 Lakewood Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1580 Lakewood Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1580 Lakewood Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1580 Lakewood Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1580 Lakewood Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1580 Lakewood Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1580 Lakewood Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
