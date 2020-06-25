Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1580 Lakewood Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30315



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1



This well kept home is a block from the famed Ron Clark Academy and has a screened-in front porch, hardwood flooring throughout, a large living room and a roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinets. The separate dining room opens to the laundry and storage rooms. One of the two large bedrooms has built in cabinetry and a window seat. The huge backyard is perfect for long summer evenings. Great location just minutes from downtown Atlanta via back roads!



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Fulton County

Gas: Gas South, Scana

Electric: GA Power



