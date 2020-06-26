1577 Olympian Cir SW

Amenities

Renovated pet-friendly 3/2 in sought after Westview with fenced-in backyard. Calacatta Gold marble tile in master bathroom with dual shower. Granite countertops and stainless steel Samsung appliances in kitchen (includes microwave). Hardwood floors through out and plenty of windows for natural lighting. Near Lee + White food and beverage district and Westside Trail of the Beltline.

