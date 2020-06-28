1567 Laurel Park Place

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair.



Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline!



The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!!



The Park at Laurel Townhomes is an Exclusive Community of thirteen new 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath townhomes with three finished levels with private garage.



The living spaces at Laurel Park are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring Spacious Interiors, Natural Lighting, Private Garage and Outdoor Entertainment area.



These contemporary, well designed homes offer a variety of floor plans with high-end finishes.



The Park at Laurel Townhomes community that is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.



Morehouse College 1.6

Georgia State University 3.8

Downtown Atlanta 4.

