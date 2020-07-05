All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1564 Dekalb Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1564 Dekalb Ave
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

1564 Dekalb Ave

1564 Dekalb Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1564 Dekalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Huge, sun-filled historic two-story corner loft in charming Candler Park! Updated chef's kitchen with spacious storage, granite countertops, and gas range/oven with hood vent. Upstairs master suite has spacious walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks and oversized shower. Downstairs features laundry, full bathroom, and second large storage closet. Hardwood and stone tile floors throughout. Features washer & dryer, Nest AC, skylights, patio, rooftop patio, gated lot with two assigned spots right outside your door. Two minute walk to Marta, parks and Candler Park restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 Dekalb Ave have any available units?
1564 Dekalb Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1564 Dekalb Ave have?
Some of 1564 Dekalb Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1564 Dekalb Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1564 Dekalb Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 Dekalb Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1564 Dekalb Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1564 Dekalb Ave offer parking?
No, 1564 Dekalb Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1564 Dekalb Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1564 Dekalb Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 Dekalb Ave have a pool?
No, 1564 Dekalb Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1564 Dekalb Ave have accessible units?
No, 1564 Dekalb Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 Dekalb Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1564 Dekalb Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus