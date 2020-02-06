1560 Alder Lane Southwest

Amenities

Check out this dreamy home on Alder Lane. Located in Venetian Hills. It's been recently updated with new flooring and paint and kitchen cabinets. There's plenty of living space here. Bedrooms and Bonus Rooms. Newly remolded kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space where you will find a large backyard. We provide a Refrigerator and a Stove. Three roomy bedrooms, a bonus room and 2 baths complete this lovely home. Interested in seeing this home? We offer self viewing for your convenience. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience between 7am and 7pm.https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/987807?source=marketing Still want more info, contact Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191. She is a Cordia Management leasing agent and can help schedule a showing and go over our renter criteria. We love PETS so plan to bring yours. We do charge a non refundable pet fee and the monthly rent goes up $25 per pet. There are no breed or size restrictions. Our renter criteria includes:1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments 2. No EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, No outstanding Balance at ALL!3. No Sexual or Violent Felonies 4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history 5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent 1198.00 = your take home pay must be $3594.00)6. 1 year lease 7. Must be 18 to apply 18. No credit card in collections over $500 We currently do not except SEC8 Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant Tenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,298, Available Now

