All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1560 Alder Lane Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1560 Alder Lane Southwest
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:40 PM

1560 Alder Lane Southwest

1560 Alder Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1560 Alder Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TAKE THE VIRTUAL PHOTO TOUR HERE >>> https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/1465699#!/

Check out this dreamy home on Alder Lane. Located in Venetian Hills. It's been recently updated with new flooring and paint and kitchen cabinets. There's plenty of living space here. Bedrooms and Bonus Rooms. Newly remolded kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space where you will find a large backyard. We provide a Refrigerator and a Stove. Three roomy bedrooms, a bonus room and 2 baths complete this lovely home. Interested in seeing this home? We offer self viewing for your convenience. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience between 7am and 7pm.https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/987807?source=marketing Still want more info, contact Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191. She is a Cordia Management leasing agent and can help schedule a showing and go over our renter criteria. We love PETS so plan to bring yours. We do charge a non refundable pet fee and the monthly rent goes up $25 per pet. There are no breed or size restrictions. Our renter criteria includes:1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments 2. No EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, No outstanding Balance at ALL!3. No Sexual or Violent Felonies 4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history 5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent 1198.00 = your take home pay must be $3594.00)6. 1 year lease 7. Must be 18 to apply 18. No credit card in collections over $500 We currently do not except SEC8 Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant Tenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,298, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Alder Lane Southwest have any available units?
1560 Alder Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 Alder Lane Southwest have?
Some of 1560 Alder Lane Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Alder Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Alder Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Alder Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 Alder Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1560 Alder Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 1560 Alder Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1560 Alder Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 Alder Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Alder Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 1560 Alder Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Alder Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1560 Alder Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Alder Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Alder Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus