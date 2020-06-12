All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:53 PM

1557 Athens Avenue Southwest

1557 Athens Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1557 Athens Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1557 Athens Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Athens Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1557 Athens Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
