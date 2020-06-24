All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 PM

1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest

1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***Ask About Move In Specials*** This Cozy 2 BR 1.5 BA in the heart of Atlanta includes a screened in porch and outdoor patio for relaxing. This home is a must see and won't last long!!!! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 for more information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Fulton
Neighborhood: Cascade Avenue
Subdivision: CASCADE MANOR
Beds: 2 Sq. Footage: 1369
Baths: 1

Washington Health, Science, And Nutrition
Brown Middle School
Elijah Lewis Connally Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1947

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1090
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus