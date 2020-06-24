1550 Mayflower Avenue Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony

***Ask About Move In Specials*** This Cozy 2 BR 1.5 BA in the heart of Atlanta includes a screened in porch and outdoor patio for relaxing. This home is a must see and won't last long!!!! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 for more information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Fulton

Neighborhood: Cascade Avenue

Subdivision: CASCADE MANOR

Beds: 2 Sq. Footage: 1369

Baths: 1



Washington Health, Science, And Nutrition

Brown Middle School

Elijah Lewis Connally Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1947



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1090

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.