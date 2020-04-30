153 Wyman St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

This Beautiful Craftsman Home in an Excellent Kirkwood Loction has it All - 3 Beds/3 Baths - Curb Appeal and an Open Floor Plan! Designer Chef's Kitchen opens to the Family Room. TWO Spacious Master Suites with Spa-like Baths Upstairs. Additional Bed/Full Bath on the Main Level. Generous sized Bonus Room - Currently Used as a Den. Private Covered Balcony overlooks a Green Backyard and a Large deck that is Great for Entertaining and Relaxing! This Home is a Must See!