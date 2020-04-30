All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

153 Wyman St

153 Wyman Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

153 Wyman Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
hot tub
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
This Beautiful Craftsman Home in an Excellent Kirkwood Loction has it All - 3 Beds/3 Baths - Curb Appeal and an Open Floor Plan! Designer Chef's Kitchen opens to the Family Room. TWO Spacious Master Suites with Spa-like Baths Upstairs. Additional Bed/Full Bath on the Main Level. Generous sized Bonus Room - Currently Used as a Den. Private Covered Balcony overlooks a Green Backyard and a Large deck that is Great for Entertaining and Relaxing! This Home is a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Wyman St have any available units?
153 Wyman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Wyman St have?
Some of 153 Wyman St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Wyman St currently offering any rent specials?
153 Wyman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Wyman St pet-friendly?
No, 153 Wyman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 153 Wyman St offer parking?
No, 153 Wyman St does not offer parking.
Does 153 Wyman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Wyman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Wyman St have a pool?
No, 153 Wyman St does not have a pool.
Does 153 Wyman St have accessible units?
No, 153 Wyman St does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Wyman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Wyman St has units with dishwashers.
