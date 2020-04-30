153 Wyman Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317 Kirkwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hot tub
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
This Beautiful Craftsman Home in an Excellent Kirkwood Loction has it All - 3 Beds/3 Baths - Curb Appeal and an Open Floor Plan! Designer Chef's Kitchen opens to the Family Room. TWO Spacious Master Suites with Spa-like Baths Upstairs. Additional Bed/Full Bath on the Main Level. Generous sized Bonus Room - Currently Used as a Den. Private Covered Balcony overlooks a Green Backyard and a Large deck that is Great for Entertaining and Relaxing! This Home is a Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 153 Wyman St have any available units?
153 Wyman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Wyman St have?
Some of 153 Wyman St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Wyman St currently offering any rent specials?
153 Wyman St is not currently offering any rent specials.