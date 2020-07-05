Rent Calculator
148 Elysian Way
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
148 Elysian Way
148 Elysian Way Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
148 Elysian Way Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a beautiful Cross Creek Golf Course gated community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 148 Elysian Way have any available units?
148 Elysian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 148 Elysian Way currently offering any rent specials?
148 Elysian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Elysian Way pet-friendly?
No, 148 Elysian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 148 Elysian Way offer parking?
No, 148 Elysian Way does not offer parking.
Does 148 Elysian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Elysian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Elysian Way have a pool?
No, 148 Elysian Way does not have a pool.
Does 148 Elysian Way have accessible units?
No, 148 Elysian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Elysian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Elysian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Elysian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Elysian Way does not have units with air conditioning.
