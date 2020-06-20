1479 Kenwood Ave., nw

Amenities
Rare In Law Suite-All utilities included & cable. - Property Id: 89463
Rare intown in-law suite in the Loring Heights neighborhood (South Buckhead/ West Midtown) one mile to Peachtree, I-75 and Northside Dr and minutes to great shopping, dry cleaners, grocery stores and restaurants.
Kitchen and bathroom linoleum 6 months old
Top grade stove.
Washer/ Dryer in unit.
Working fireplace.
Breakfast bar.
Large storage closet.
Dishwasher.
Large wine cooler.
You control central heat and air thermostat.
Free Internet
Very bright and cheerful.
Separate entrance.
Park 10 feet from your door.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/89463p
Property Id 89463
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5088358)