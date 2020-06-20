All apartments in Atlanta
1479 Kenwood Ave., nw
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1479 Kenwood Ave., nw

1479 Kenwood Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1479 Kenwood Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Loring Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Rare In Law Suite-All utilities included & cable. - Property Id: 89463

Rare intown in-law suite in the Loring Heights neighborhood (South Buckhead/ West Midtown) one mile to Peachtree, I-75 and Northside Dr and minutes to great shopping, dry cleaners, grocery stores and restaurants.
Kitchen and bathroom linoleum 6 months old
Top grade stove.
Washer/ Dryer in unit.
Working fireplace.
Breakfast bar.
Large storage closet.
Dishwasher.
Large wine cooler.
You control central heat and air thermostat.
Free Internet
Very bright and cheerful.
Separate entrance.
Park 10 feet from your door.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/89463p
Property Id 89463

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5088358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw have any available units?
1479 Kenwood Ave., nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw have?
Some of 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw currently offering any rent specials?
1479 Kenwood Ave., nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw pet-friendly?
No, 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw offer parking?
No, 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw does not offer parking.
Does 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw have a pool?
No, 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw does not have a pool.
Does 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw have accessible units?
No, 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1479 Kenwood Ave., nw has units with dishwashers.
