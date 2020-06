Amenities

Fully furnished Executive Rental located in the heart of Midtown. Home is perfectly situated on a tree lined street just a few steps from Piedmont Park. Unit F the largest condo in the building has two parking spots and is walkable to Marta and all the large corporations located in Midtown. Three large bedrooms and the owner has spared no expense opening the kitchen up, Solid wood flooring throughout, and enjoy the remodeled, double vanity bathroom with marble countertops and subway tile. This is the perfect end of day retreat for your busy executive.