145 Auburn Avenue NE.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction parking fireplace microwave

Aesthetically and through their charm, the Daily World Apartments step back in time to the 1930's, yet offer all we've come to expect in convenience and performance of quality new construction. On the Atlanta Streetcar line, and above coffee (Condesa) and fresh juice (Arden's Garden) the spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, light-filled apartments feature top-end appliances, high-ceilings, hardwoods, subway tile showers, off-street parking, & phenomenal floor plans encompassing approx. 1250 sq ft of character, history & charm.