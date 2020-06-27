All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
145 Auburn Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
145 Auburn Avenue NE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

145 Auburn Avenue NE

145 Auburn Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

145 Auburn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303
Georgia State University

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Aesthetically and through their charm, the Daily World Apartments step back in time to the 1930's, yet offer all we've come to expect in convenience and performance of quality new construction. On the Atlanta Streetcar line, and above coffee (Condesa) and fresh juice (Arden's Garden) the spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, light-filled apartments feature top-end appliances, high-ceilings, hardwoods, subway tile showers, off-street parking, & phenomenal floor plans encompassing approx. 1250 sq ft of character, history & charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 145 Auburn Avenue NE have any available units?
145 Auburn Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Auburn Avenue NE have?
Some of 145 Auburn Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Auburn Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
145 Auburn Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Auburn Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 145 Auburn Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 145 Auburn Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 145 Auburn Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 145 Auburn Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Auburn Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Auburn Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 145 Auburn Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 145 Auburn Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 145 Auburn Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Auburn Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Auburn Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth BuckheadLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityMorehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeGeorgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus