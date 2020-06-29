1446 Macklone Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Renovated Edgewood Property Available for June NOW or/July 1st Move-in!!! 2br/2ba Home in the Heart of Atlanta!! Won't Last Long!!!! - BRAND NEW LISTING!!!! BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!! BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!!



Lovely 2br/2ba home within minutes of Downtown, Marta, Atlanta Sports Attractions and entertainment, Hospitals and Schools. Great Edgewood Area located near EVERYTHING!!!

The rocking chair front porch welcomes you to the home, which leads to a large open living area with great windows for natural light. The living room leads to the very open kitchen. The kitchen has been renovated with lovely cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The house has lovely hardwood floors throughout. Perfect setting for a roommate plan. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

Send emails of interest to:

Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.

****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****



