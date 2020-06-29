All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 10 2019

1446 Macklone Street NE

1446 Macklone Street · No Longer Available
Location

1446 Macklone Street, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

Lovely Renovated Edgewood Property Available for June NOW or/July 1st Move-in!!! 2br/2ba Home in the Heart of Atlanta!! Won't Last Long!!!! - BRAND NEW LISTING!!!! BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!! BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!!

Lovely 2br/2ba home within minutes of Downtown, Marta, Atlanta Sports Attractions and entertainment, Hospitals and Schools. Great Edgewood Area located near EVERYTHING!!!
The rocking chair front porch welcomes you to the home, which leads to a large open living area with great windows for natural light. The living room leads to the very open kitchen. The kitchen has been renovated with lovely cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The house has lovely hardwood floors throughout. Perfect setting for a roommate plan. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE4974911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Macklone Street NE have any available units?
1446 Macklone Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 Macklone Street NE have?
Some of 1446 Macklone Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 Macklone Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Macklone Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Macklone Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 Macklone Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 1446 Macklone Street NE offer parking?
No, 1446 Macklone Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 1446 Macklone Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 Macklone Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Macklone Street NE have a pool?
No, 1446 Macklone Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Macklone Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1446 Macklone Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Macklone Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Macklone Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
