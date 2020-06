Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Video and Touchless Showings available! Easy lock and go lifestyle in the heart of the city. Two bed/two bath condo, walking distance from Beltline and Piedmont Park! Great Midtown/Morningside location. Close to parks, schools, restaurants, and shopping. Hardwood floors in living room, kitchen. Top level unit features an upgraded kitchen, screened-in porch overlooks quiet courtyard. Laundry unit in kitchen.